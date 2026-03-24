India Acts Swiftly to Expand Gas Pipeline Network Amid West Asia Tensions

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering the country's energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has enacted an order designed to expedite the development and expansion of natural gas pipelines across India. This strategic initiative is set against a backdrop of escalating concerns over gas supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The order, published in the Extraordinary Gazette of India, is crafted under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and takes effect immediately. It mandates streamlined procedures and time-bound frameworks, effectively cutting through bureaucratic red tape to accelerate the distribution of natural gas and the development of vital infrastructure. The aim is to fortify energy security and drive a transition towards cleaner fuel options.

Key features of the order include standardized processes and timelines, reducing administrative discretion and delays. The scheme introduces a harmonized framework for approvals, ensuring a seamless access to pipeline expansion and operation across various jurisdictions. By fostering transparency and accountability, it is poised to boost investor confidence, streamline operations, and significantly enhance service delivery and connectivity of piped natural gas (PNG) networks nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)