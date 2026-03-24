Left Menu

India Acts Swiftly to Expand Gas Pipeline Network Amid West Asia Tensions

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced a new order facilitating rapid pipeline development across India. The initiative aims to address supply concerns due to West Asia conflict, ensuring efficient gas distribution with a focus on cleaner energy, investor confidence, and transition to a gas-based economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:55 IST
India Acts Swiftly to Expand Gas Pipeline Network Amid West Asia Tensions
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering the country's energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has enacted an order designed to expedite the development and expansion of natural gas pipelines across India. This strategic initiative is set against a backdrop of escalating concerns over gas supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The order, published in the Extraordinary Gazette of India, is crafted under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and takes effect immediately. It mandates streamlined procedures and time-bound frameworks, effectively cutting through bureaucratic red tape to accelerate the distribution of natural gas and the development of vital infrastructure. The aim is to fortify energy security and drive a transition towards cleaner fuel options.

Key features of the order include standardized processes and timelines, reducing administrative discretion and delays. The scheme introduces a harmonized framework for approvals, ensuring a seamless access to pipeline expansion and operation across various jurisdictions. By fostering transparency and accountability, it is poised to boost investor confidence, streamline operations, and significantly enhance service delivery and connectivity of piped natural gas (PNG) networks nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026