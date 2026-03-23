Left Menu

Indian Athletes Gear Up for Inaugural National Indoor Championships

Top Indian athletes are excited to compete in the first-ever National Indoor Championships. This event, crucial for their preparation for the Asian Games, includes notable athletes like Animesh Kujur and Praveen Chithravel. The indoor championship, held at Kalinga Stadium, aims to boost India's profile in indoor athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:11 IST
Indian Athletes Gear Up for Inaugural National Indoor Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top Indian athletes are eagerly preparing to participate in the inaugural National Indoor Championships starting on Tuesday. This event serves as a stepping stone for their preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

Among the contenders are sprinter Animesh Kujur and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, both poised to make significant strides in their respective categories. Kujur, part of a 33-member Odisha team, will debut his indoor race in the 60m event.

The National Indoor Championships, taking place at Kalinga Stadium's state-of-the-art facility, will see around 300 athletes participating. Organizers and officials from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) anticipate this maiden event to elevate India's standing in indoor competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026