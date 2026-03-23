Indian Athletes Gear Up for Inaugural National Indoor Championships

Top Indian athletes are eagerly preparing to participate in the inaugural National Indoor Championships starting on Tuesday. This event serves as a stepping stone for their preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

Among the contenders are sprinter Animesh Kujur and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, both poised to make significant strides in their respective categories. Kujur, part of a 33-member Odisha team, will debut his indoor race in the 60m event.

The National Indoor Championships, taking place at Kalinga Stadium's state-of-the-art facility, will see around 300 athletes participating. Organizers and officials from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) anticipate this maiden event to elevate India's standing in indoor competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)