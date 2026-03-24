KKR Bids Farewell to Andre Russell: Jersey No. 12 Retired

In a significant move, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the retirement of jersey No. 12, a tribute to celebrated Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell. The cricket franchise made the revelation at the recent Knights Unplugged 3.0 event, where they also appointed Rinku Singh as the new vice-captain.

Russell, whose IPL journey concluded on November 30 last year, will transition to a strategic role within the KKR camp as the 'Power Coach,' beginning with the 2026 season. During his illustrious IPL career, Russell played 140 matches, accumulated 2,651 runs, and claimed 123 wickets.

The all-rounder debuted with Delhi Daredevils in 2012 before joining KKR in 2014, contributing significantly to their title victories in 2014 and 2024, and earning MVP honors in 2015 and 2019. KKR is set to begin their season against the formidable Mumbai Indians on March 29 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)