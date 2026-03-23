Gujarat Titans Kick Off IPL 2026 with Vibrant 'Shubharambh' Celebration

The Gujarat Titans marked the start of their IPL 2026 campaign with a vibrant gala in Ahmedabad dubbed 'Shubharambh 2026'. This landmark event brought together the entire squad, franchise executives, and devoted fans, as they reflected on an impressive five-year journey and set a forward-looking vision for the upcoming season, as per an official release.

Showcasing a deep-seated commitment to unity, ambition, and a Gujarat-first ethos, the evening seamlessly blended reflection, recognition, and cultural celebration; all of which reinforced the Titans' strong ties with fans and the state. The event highlighted the team's evolution as one of the league's most dynamic and consistently fan-engaged franchises.

Since clinching the title in their debut season, the Titans have consistently delivered impactful performances, growing a highly engaged fan community. Present were Jinal Mehta, Torrent Group Director and Gujarat Titans Chairman; Shaan Mehta, Torrent Group Director, joined by other leadership figures like COO Colonel Arvinder Singh, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, emphasizing a unified leadership core. The night celebrated the squad's collective journey, particularly recognizing captain Shubman Gill in a narrative of consistency, growth, and ambition.

Ananya Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the strategic partnership with Birla Estates as Principal Sponsor, revealing a joined commitment to fostering long-term community connections beyond cricket. Host Mandira Bedi led the electrifying event featuring performances by artists like Bhoomi Trivedi and Kinjal Dave, which encapsulated Gujarat's cultural spirit.

The Titans are set to commence their IPL 2026 journey against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, followed by a home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 4 in Ahmedabad. With a fortified identity and robust fan base, the Titans charge into IPL 2026 with renewed purpose and vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)