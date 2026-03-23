Gujarat Titans Aim for IPL Glory with Steadfast Belief and Trust

Gujarat Titans leader Shubman Gill attributes his on-field calmness to being authentic and having a strong sense of belief and security within his group, stated ahead of IPL 2026.

Gill, returning to the shortest format with the Titans, the 2022 champions and 2023 finalists, emphasized confidence as his key to viewing games strategically. Coach Ashish Nehra supported this mindset, focusing solely on trophy aspirations without altering last season's approach.

Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki noted minor squad adjustments after last season's final hurdle. Solanki stressed on trust and hard work among the players and staff, expressing readiness with former player Matthew Hayden joining their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)