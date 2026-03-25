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Cameron McEvoy Breaks Record, Eyes 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Australian swimmer Cameron McEvoy, at 31, shattered the men's 50m freestyle world record, beating Cesar Cielo's time from 2009. Despite his achievement, McEvoy received no financial reward, highlighting the stark difference in incentives between traditional competitions and the Enhanced Games, where substantial bonuses are offered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:36 IST
Cameron McEvoy Breaks Record, Eyes 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Cameron McEvoy, the acclaimed Australian swimmer, made headlines after breaking the men's 50 metres freestyle world record, previously held by Cesar Cielo. At 31, McEvoy surpassed Cielo's 20.91 seconds record with a 20.88 seconds finish at the China Swimming Open in Shenzhen.

Although his remarkable achievement did not come with any financial incentives, as World Aquatics doesn't award bonuses for records set outside their organized events, McEvoy remains optimistic. "The result in China proves that even in their 30s, athletes can excel," he stated.

The disparity in rewards is stark, as illustrated by the Enhanced Games' offer of $1 million to Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev. McEvoy expressed his surprise, noting that "the zero-dollar pathway is the much harder pathway," highlighting the current inequalities within competitive swimming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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