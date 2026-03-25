Tom Brady Set to Swap Gridiron for Wrestlemania Spotlight

NFL icon and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady may soon enter the realm of professional wrestling. The legendary quarterback is reportedly in talks with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a potential appearance at their flagship event, Wrestlemania 42, following a spat with YouTuber and WWE wrestler Logan Paul.

According to veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer via Goal.com, negotiations are underway to bring the New England Patriots legend to WWE's marquee event in Las Vegas. Scheduled for April 18-19, Wrestlemania 42 will feature superstars like WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

The confrontation between Brady and Logan Paul, which began at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, has fueled speculation. Brady, who also holds minority ownership in Birmingham City FC and the Las Vegas Raiders, referred to wrestling as "cute and scripted," while Logan responded with a trolling video. Speculation about possible wrestling monikers like 'The Untouchable Tom Brady' continues, but no official deal is confirmed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)