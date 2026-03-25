Left Menu

Tom Brady Set to Swap Gridiron for Wrestlemania Spotlight

NFL legend Tom Brady is in talks with WWE for a potential appearance at Wrestlemania 42 following a spat with wrestler Logan Paul. Discussions are happening behind the scenes, although no deal is confirmed yet. The legendary quarterback could make his wrestling debut in Las Vegas this April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:57 IST
Tom Brady Set to Swap Gridiron for Wrestlemania Spotlight
Tom Brady and Logan Paul. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

NFL icon and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady may soon enter the realm of professional wrestling. The legendary quarterback is reportedly in talks with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a potential appearance at their flagship event, Wrestlemania 42, following a spat with YouTuber and WWE wrestler Logan Paul.

According to veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer via Goal.com, negotiations are underway to bring the New England Patriots legend to WWE's marquee event in Las Vegas. Scheduled for April 18-19, Wrestlemania 42 will feature superstars like WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

The confrontation between Brady and Logan Paul, which began at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, has fueled speculation. Brady, who also holds minority ownership in Birmingham City FC and the Las Vegas Raiders, referred to wrestling as "cute and scripted," while Logan responded with a trolling video. Speculation about possible wrestling monikers like 'The Untouchable Tom Brady' continues, but no official deal is confirmed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026