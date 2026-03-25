India's Rowing Renaissance: Women Rowers Set for Global Stage

The Inspire Institute of Sport, in cooperation with the Rowing Federation of India, has unveiled a groundbreaking women's rowing program, focusing on elevating India's performance on the international stage. This initiative, centered at the RWP-3 training complex in Bellary, is a landmark step in enhancing the nation's competitive rowing prospects.

Key figures like Manisha Malhotra, President of IIS, and Balaji Maradapa, President of the Rowing Federation, inaugurated the program, expressing their optimism about its impact. Malhotra highlighted the program's role in providing stability and support for female athletes, while Maradapa emphasized the potential for unprecedented achievements in Indian women's rowing.

The program began with rigorous sports science assessments in February 2026, filtering down to 24 athletes for advanced training. The RWP-3 facility in Bellary replicates official racing conditions, offering a conducive training environment. With plans for international exposure, the program aims for strong performances at the Asian Games and targets qualification for the 2028 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)