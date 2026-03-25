Italy's World Cup Playoff Showdown: History in the Making

Italy is at a crucial juncture as they aim to secure a place in the upcoming World Cup, marking a potential turnaround after years of disappointment. As a four-time champion, failing to qualify directly is a significant setback for this soccer powerhouse.

As the playoffs unfold, Italy will face Northern Ireland in the semifinals. A victory could propel them to the finals against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their path to the World Cup remains fraught with challenges that could redefine their legacy.

Sweden and Kosovo also face their respective hurdles. Sweden's coach, Graham Potter, leads a team grappling with injuries as they prepare to take on Ukraine in Valencia. Meanwhile, Kosovo's rapid ascent in international soccer brings them within striking distance of a historic World Cup berth under coach Franco Foda.