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Proteas Triumph: South Africa Overcomes New Zealand in T20I Series

New Zealand's stand-in captain James Neesham acknowledged their defeat against South Africa in a closely contested T20I series. South African captain Keshav Maharaj celebrated their remarkable comeback from 2-1 down to win the series. key players like Connor Esterhuizen and Wiaan Mulder contributed significantly to the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:02 IST
Proteas Triumph: South Africa Overcomes New Zealand in T20I Series
James Neesham (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's stand-in captain James Neesham has reflected on their recent 3-2 T20I series defeat against South Africa. Neesham admitted to sub-par performances during the series decider, while acknowledging the excellence of South Africa's bowling attack. Meanwhile, South African captain Keshav Maharaj expressed joy over clinching the series after initially trailing.

The decisive victory for South Africa was highlighted by a rapid half-century from Connor Esterhuizen, complemented by strong bowling from Wiaan Mulder, Ottneil Baartman, and Gerald Coetzee. The Proteas set a formidable target of 187/4, powered by Esterhuizen's 75 runs off 33 balls. Despite some resistance from New Zealand's batters such as Bevon Jacobs and James Neesham, the BlackCaps fell short by 33 runs.

Neesham emphasized that while New Zealand displayed decent batting and bowling, their fielding was below expectations. He praised South Africa's bowlers for controlling the game. Maharaj credited the series win to the young players, showcasing the depth of talent within the team and their ability to bounce back effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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