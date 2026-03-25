Proteas Triumph: South Africa Overcomes New Zealand in T20I Series

New Zealand's stand-in captain James Neesham has reflected on their recent 3-2 T20I series defeat against South Africa. Neesham admitted to sub-par performances during the series decider, while acknowledging the excellence of South Africa's bowling attack. Meanwhile, South African captain Keshav Maharaj expressed joy over clinching the series after initially trailing.

The decisive victory for South Africa was highlighted by a rapid half-century from Connor Esterhuizen, complemented by strong bowling from Wiaan Mulder, Ottneil Baartman, and Gerald Coetzee. The Proteas set a formidable target of 187/4, powered by Esterhuizen's 75 runs off 33 balls. Despite some resistance from New Zealand's batters such as Bevon Jacobs and James Neesham, the BlackCaps fell short by 33 runs.

Neesham emphasized that while New Zealand displayed decent batting and bowling, their fielding was below expectations. He praised South Africa's bowlers for controlling the game. Maharaj credited the series win to the young players, showcasing the depth of talent within the team and their ability to bounce back effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)