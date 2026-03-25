NBA Eyes Expansion: Seattle and Las Vegas on the Horizon

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Board of Governors has voted to explore expansion into Las Vegas and Seattle, two cities with robust support for professional basketball. Although the decision doesn't promise expansion teams just yet, the league has taken a significant step toward potentially introducing new franchises in both markets.

Seattle, which lost its beloved SuperSonics in 2008, and Las Vegas, a burgeoning sports destination, could command bids as high as $10 billion per team. Commissioner Adam Silver emphasized the excitement of engaging with potential stakeholders as the process unfolds.

If approved, the new teams might debut before the 2028-29 season, bringing significant changes to the NBA's landscape. The move would likely shift the balance within the league, prompting either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Memphis Grizzlies to switch conferences to maintain an equal distribution of teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)