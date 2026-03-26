Tripura CM Manik Saha's Kerala Election Rally

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is preparing to energize the BJP campaign in Kerala with two significant rallies. An official statement confirmed that he will head to the southern state on Thursday, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

In Kannur, Saha will speak at a major BJP election convention, lending his support to Prasanth Malavayal, the party's candidate in the Kalpetta constituency. This move underscores the BJP's efforts to make inroads in Kerala's political landscape.

Later, Saha is slated to address another grand convention in Dharmadom. Here, his focus will be on K Renith, contesting against sitting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. These strategic rallies align with the BJP's broader campaign strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)