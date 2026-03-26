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Elena Rybakina's Thrilling Miami Turnaround

Elena Rybakina overcame a slow start to defeat Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open quarter-finals, marking her third WTA 1000 semi-finals appearance. Despite challenges, Rybakina secured victory with strategic play adjustments. She is set to face either Hailey Baptiste or Aryna Sabalenka next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 04:02 IST
Elena Rybakina's Thrilling Miami Turnaround
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina made a comeback from a set down to overpower Jessica Pegula with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. This achievement marks the world number two's third advancement to the WTA 1000 semi-finals, showcasing her resilience and tactical prowess at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It's always very difficult matches with Jessica," Rybakina acknowledged in a candid post-match interview. Despite a shaky start and frustration, Rybakina turned the game around in the second set, crediting a stroke of luck and strategic changes, like approaching the net more, to handle Pegula's fast-paced play.

Rybakina is set to clash against either Hailey Baptiste or world number one Aryna Sabalenka next, a familiar opponent who bested her at the Indian Wells final earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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