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Tension on Track: Verstappen's Media Clash at Japanese GP

Max Verstappen asked a journalist to leave his media briefing at the Japanese Grand Prix, still upset over a past question about an incident impacting his championship chances. Despite the friction, Verstappen continued with a focused demeanor, discussing recent racing activities and expressing criticism of new power unit rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:47 IST
Tension on Track: Verstappen's Media Clash at Japanese GP
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, visibly upset over a question asked last December, requested a journalist to exit his media briefing during the Japanese Grand Prix. This incident highlights ongoing tensions as Verstappen felt the reporter's focus was unfair, referencing an incident that significantly affected his championship race last season.

The Dutch driver, poised and direct, emphasized that the sport's challenges span beyond just one race. He expressed frustration at the journalist's emphasis on a single incident from the Spanish Grand Prix, which resulted in a penalty affecting his final standings.

Despite the tense start, the briefing resumed smoothly. Verstappen discussed his participation in races in Germany and Japan as well as his strong criticism of the sport's new power unit rules, indicating his continued commitment and competitive spirit in the current season.

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