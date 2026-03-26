Empowering Jammu and Kashmir Regions: A New Administrative Blueprint

In a significant development, the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to establish new administrative units across the Union territory. This request follows the approval by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the consideration of a Private Member's Bill, initially proposed by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan emphasized that the Bill aims to address enduring regional disparities by decentralizing governance. It focuses on bringing administrative mechanisms closer to remote and underserved regions, such as Kupwara and Uri in Kashmir, and Kishtwar and Poonch in Jammu, which suffer from geographic and connectivity challenges.

The PDP argues that the lieutenant governor's approval makes it imperative for the elected government to clarify its stance on this critical issue. With widespread demands for administrative accessibility in far-flung areas, the Bill represents a crucial step toward participatory governance. The onus now lies on the government to choose whether to support regional empowerment or maintain the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)