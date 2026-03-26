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Indian Skeet Team Set to Shine at 2026 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier

The Indian skeet squad is primed for the 2026 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier. With a strong lineup of Olympic and world champions, the competition promises intense action. Highlights include Olympic champion Francisca Crovetto Chadid's return and India's promising team led by Maheshwari Chauhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST
Indian Skeet Team Set to Shine at 2026 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier
Skeet players in action (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Indian skeet team is ready to make their mark as the ISSF Shotgun World Cup kicks off in Tangier, Morocco. Scheduled to start on March 27, the event marks the beginning of the 2026 season, boasting a competitive field filled with Olympic and world champions.

Both men's and women's events will commence with 75 targets, followed by 50 targets and finals on Sunday. The Indian contingent comprises six elite athletes, aiming for top honors. Key athletes include Maheshwari Chauhan and siblings Darshana and Yashasvi Rathore, with Yashasvi making a name for herself in national and Asian events.

The competition also features top international talent, with the return of Olympic champion Francisca Crovetto Chadid and world champion Samantha Simonton headlining the women's field. The men's event hosts noteworthy names like Emil Kjeldgaard Petersen and Christian Elliot, promising a thrilling start to the World Cup season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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