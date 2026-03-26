Impact Player Rule Faces Criticism from Indian Cricketers

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has joined a growing list of Indian cricketers criticizing the Impact Player rule in the IPL, stating it detracts from the traditional skill of the game. This sentiment echoes the views of other cricket leaders like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

During the IPL captains meeting in Mumbai, on Wednesday, Gill and many others sought a review of the rule, which permits teams to utilize an additional batter or bowler at any stage. The rule, introduced by the BCCI in 2023, will remain in effect until at least 2027.

Gill, expressing his personal disapproval, emphasized that cricket is inherently a game for 11 players. He argues that the rule compromises the game's dynamic and skill, particularly on challenging wickets. BCCI will revisit the rule's strategic impact only after 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)