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Kochi Stadium Saga: Indian Soccer Team Halted Over Deposit Row

The Indian soccer team's coach Khalid Jamil and players were denied stadium entry for their Asian Cup qualifier presser against Hong Kong due to an unpaid security deposit by the Kerala Football Association. The AIFF assured that the match would proceed as formalities are expected to be settled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:46 IST
Kochi Stadium Saga: Indian Soccer Team Halted Over Deposit Row

Indian soccer team coach Khalid Jamil and his players found themselves barred from entering the stadium in Kochi for their scheduled press conference against Hong Kong. This unexpected hurdle arose because the Kerala Football Association had not submitted the necessary security deposit to the stadium owners, delaying pre-match preparations.

The press conference cancellation caused a stir, yet the All India Football Federation (AIFF) remains optimistic. In a statement, the AIFF expressed confidence that the Kerala Football Association would soon resolve the issue, allowing the match to continue as planned. This incident comes on the heels of recent logistical missteps, including an undersized kit snafu for the Indian women's team.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority, alongside the Kerala Football Association and the AIFF, have yet to comment on the matter. Despite the temporary setback, the AIFF has assured fans that Tuesday's match will proceed without further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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