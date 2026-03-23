AIFF's Procedural Blunders: A Call for Accountability in Women's Football

Valanka Alemao, head of the women's committee at the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has called out the federation's technical committee for procedural missteps that marred the women's national team's Asian Cup campaign.

Alleging ill-fitting jerseys and inadequate preparation, Alemao's letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey demanded accountability from officials responsible for these blunders, which she termed as a national embarrassment.

Alemao criticized the opaque appointment process for the new coaching staff and urged for a comprehensive review to avoid similar issues in the future, ensuring transparency and effectiveness in all organizational efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)