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Jordan Eyes World Cup Glory: Inspired by Morocco's Historic Run

Jordan's national soccer team, inspired by Morocco's past World Cup success, gears up for its debut in the global tournament. With group matches against Austria, Algeria, and Argentina, the team is training in Turkey amidst regional tensions, aiming to make a substantial impact on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:46 IST
Jordan Eyes World Cup Glory: Inspired by Morocco's Historic Run
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As the Jordanian national soccer team gears up for its debut World Cup in North America, head coach Jamal Sellami is urging his players to draw inspiration from Morocco's historic World Cup run years prior. Facing Austria, Algeria, and Argentina in Group J, the team is currently fine-tuning their tactics at a training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

Media access to these sessions remains restricted as the team hones its strategy. Players are reportedly struggling with excitement-induced sleepless nights, yet Sellami recounts Morocco's trip to the semi-finals to instill belief. Jordan will test their mettle against Costa Rica and Nigeria in a relocated regional tournament that also includes Iran.

With an automatic World Cup berth secured after finishing second in their Asian qualifying group, Jordan is not simply content with participation; they aim to make waves. Defender Mohammad Abu Alnadi emphasizes the team's eagerness for this platform, stating it's 'truly amazing' and a 'dream come true' as they prepare for their biggest football challenge yet.

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