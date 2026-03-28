Morocco Strengthens Squad with New Talent Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Morocco's national soccer team is taking strategic steps to bolster its lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having received FIFA's green light to include notable talents such as Issa Diop and Rayane Bounida.

The recruitment effort is part of Morocco's broader strategy to harness its diaspora, under the leadership of Fouzi Lekjaa, an influential figure in soccer governance.

Fresh from a groundbreaking performance at the Qatar World Cup, Morocco aims to leverage newly eligible players who qualify through family connections, aligning with FIFA regulations.