Morocco Strengthens Squad with New Talent Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026
Morocco has recruited several new players, including Issa Diop and Rayane Bounida, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The squad expansion follows FIFA's eligibility changes, allowing Morocco to select talent with direct Moroccan ties. The team aims to capitalize on its historic 2022 success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:20 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Morocco's national soccer team is taking strategic steps to bolster its lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having received FIFA's green light to include notable talents such as Issa Diop and Rayane Bounida.
The recruitment effort is part of Morocco's broader strategy to harness its diaspora, under the leadership of Fouzi Lekjaa, an influential figure in soccer governance.
Fresh from a groundbreaking performance at the Qatar World Cup, Morocco aims to leverage newly eligible players who qualify through family connections, aligning with FIFA regulations.
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- Morocco
- FIFA
- World Cup
- Issa Diop
- Rayane Bounida
- eligibility
- players
- recruitment
- Lekjaa
- soccer
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