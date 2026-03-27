India's Kabaddi Stars Gear Up for Asian Games Glory
Top Indian kabaddi athletes, including Naveen Kumar and Sonali Vishnu Shingate, will participate in a high-performance camp ahead of the Asian Games. Set in Bellary, the camp aims to optimize athlete fitness and elevate India's kabaddi prowess. The initiative reinforces India's dominance as defending champions.
- Country:
- India
In a push to maintain India's dominance in kabaddi, several top athletes will attend a high-performance camp ahead of the Asian Games in Japan. Among them are renowned players like Naveen Kumar and Sonali Vishnu Shingate.
Scheduled from March 27 to April 2, the camp in Bellary focuses on optimizing athletic development and fitness to ensure long-term success. India, a powerhouse in kabaddi, aims to continue its winning streak as defending champions in both the men's and women's sections.
The initiative, backed by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, seeks to benefit 45 athletes in each group, extending support beyond those selected for the Asian Games squads. Pro Kabaddi League commissioner Anupam Goswami highlights the camp's broad-reaching impact as key to elevating the sport's standards in India.
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