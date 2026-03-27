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India Bolsters Defence with Strategic Deals

India's defence ministry inked deals worth Rs 858 crore with Russia's Rosoboronexport and Boeing India. The contracts, aimed at boosting air defence and naval surveillance, include procurement of the Tunguska air defence missile system and maintenance of P8I aircraft, strengthening India's strategic capabilities and Indo-Russian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:22 IST
India Bolsters Defence with Strategic Deals
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In a significant move to bolster national security, the Indian defence ministry has forged strategic agreements valued at Rs 858 crore. The dual contracts, announced on Friday, involve Russia's Rosoboronexport and Boeing India Defence Private Ltd.

The procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems, worth Rs 445 crore, is set to enhance India's multilayered air defence capabilities. These state-of-the-art systems defend against a range of aerial threats, including drones and cruise missiles, thereby reinforcing the Indo-Russian defence partnership.

Additionally, a separate contract valued at Rs 413 crore was sealed for the maintenance of the Indian Navy's P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft. This agreement ensures comprehensive depot-level upkeep at a dedicated MRO facility, supporting the Navy's critical maritime surveillance missions across the Indian Ocean with a fleet of 12 P-8I aircraft.

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