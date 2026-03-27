Eugenio Chacarra Eyes Historic Back-to-Back Hero Indian Open Wins

Eugenio Chacarra, renowned for becoming the first Spaniard to claim victory at the Hero Indian Open in 2025, is on track to secure consecutive wins, a feat not achieved since SSP Chawrasia's streak in 2017. Chacarra, commencing the second round with a 5-under 67, rectified early bogeys with an eagle and subsequent birdies, leading at 8-under.

Close behind is South Africa's Casey Jarvis, eager for his third DP World Tour win this season. After two victories and a second-place finish recently, Jarvis is capitalizing on his form. Among Indian contenders, Om Prakash Chouhan and S Manoj are assured of weekend participation, showcasing promising performances amidst challenging conditions.

Despite interruptions caused by lightning, play continued with notable performances from international and local golfers alike. Chacarra aims to join an elite group of players who have successfully defended their Indian Open title, demonstrating the intense competition and prestige surrounding this tournament.