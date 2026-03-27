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Delhi House Chaos: AAP Stages Protest Over LPG Shortage

The MCD House meeting in Delhi ended in chaos due to an AAP protest over an LPG cylinder shortage. Important proposals for park and road renaming were passed. Despite disruptions, discussions on civic infrastructure and environmental conservation continued. A provision of Rs 11,412 crore was highlighted in the budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:26 IST
Delhi House Chaos: AAP Stages Protest Over LPG Shortage
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting ended abruptly amid chaos on Friday, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members protested against a shortage of LPG cylinders in the city. The meeting, which lasted only a few minutes, included significant discussions on the renaming of parks and roads.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh accused some AAP councillors of disrupting proceedings, claiming they often disregard discussions on issues of public welfare. Despite the disturbances, several important civic proposals were passed. These included a robust allocation in the budget aimed at enhancing infrastructure, improving public services, and promoting environmental efforts.

Meanwhile, AAP's Leader of Opposition, Ankush Narang, criticized the BJP mayor for not allowing adequate discussion on the pressing issue of LPG scarcity, which has affected daily life. The meeting also saw the approval of a proposal to invite bids for waste processing facilities at Ghazipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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