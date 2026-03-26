Max Verstappen's Media Standoff at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen clashed with journalist Giles Richards during a media session at the Japanese Grand Prix. The disagreement stemmed from a question Richards asked the previous year. Verstappen refused to speak until Richards left the session, highlighting ongoing tensions between the driver and the media.
- Country:
- Japan
Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula 1 champion, found himself in a standoff with journalist Giles Richards at the Japanese Grand Prix. The media session took a contentious turn after Verstappen insisted on Richards leaving, following a question posed last year that still irked the driver.
The confrontation was sparked by a query about Verstappen's title loss to Lando Norris by two points, which was impacted by an incident with George Russell in a previous race. Verstappen, unhappy with the focus on this moment, refused to engage in the session with Richards present.
Verstappen, who has struggled to keep pace with rival team Mercedes this season, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the new regulations emphasizing electrical power in F1. As the season progresses, tensions remain high between Verstappen and certain members of the media.