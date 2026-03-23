Violence Erupts Again in Neemka Jail: Injuries and Escaped Oil

Violence flared once more at Neemka Jail as inmate Sumit launched a gruesome attack on fellow inmate Pawan by throwing hot oil in his face, police reported.

This latest assault in a series of violent incidents left Pawan with severe burns and eye damage. He was immediately taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital before being transferred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

The escalating tensions between Sumit and Pawan, both residents of Karnal and transferred from another facility, are under investigation. Earlier this year, another violent altercation in the jail resulted in a fatality, prompting scrutiny of security measures and the suspension of senior staff members.