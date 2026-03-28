Ben White's Controversial Return: Scoring Amid Boos and Late Drama

Ben White marked his international return for England under unusual circumstances, scoring a goal amidst boos from his own supporters. The match against Uruguay ended in a 1-1 draw, with White controversially conceding a penalty that Federico Valverde converted, denying England a victory.

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, was fielding a different lineup, providing a platform for fringe players to prove themselves. Despite leading through White's 81st-minute goal, the team faced late drama when Valverde's penalty equalized the score in stoppage time.

The friendly also saw significant debuts and returns, including Harry Maguire and James Garner, as England prepares its roster for the upcoming World Cup. However, the chaotic nature of the game left few new insights for Tuchel, with standout performances rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)