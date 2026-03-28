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Ben White's Controversial Return: Scoring Amid Boos and Late Drama

England's Ben White returned to the national team by scoring amid boos from fans as England and Uruguay drew 1-1. Federico Valverde's penalty in stoppage time denied England a win. The match featured multiple changes, offering fringe players a chance to impress ahead of the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:58 IST
Ben White's Controversial Return: Scoring Amid Boos and Late Drama

Ben White marked his international return for England under unusual circumstances, scoring a goal amidst boos from his own supporters. The match against Uruguay ended in a 1-1 draw, with White controversially conceding a penalty that Federico Valverde converted, denying England a victory.

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, was fielding a different lineup, providing a platform for fringe players to prove themselves. Despite leading through White's 81st-minute goal, the team faced late drama when Valverde's penalty equalized the score in stoppage time.

The friendly also saw significant debuts and returns, including Harry Maguire and James Garner, as England prepares its roster for the upcoming World Cup. However, the chaotic nature of the game left few new insights for Tuchel, with standout performances rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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