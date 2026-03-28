Raphinha's Recovery Race: Barcelona Star Out for Five Weeks

Barcelona forward Raphinha faces a five-week absence due to a right hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with Brazil. The 29-year-old's injury was confirmed after medical evaluations by the Brazilian Football Federation following the Brazil v. France match.

Raphinha's absence means he will miss Barcelona's upcoming Champions League quarterfinals against Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona hosting the first leg on April 8. This setback comes after Raphinha's impressive performance, scoring twice in a decisive 7-2 victory over Newcastle.

Despite his absence, Barcelona remains at the top of La Liga, holding a narrow lead over Real Madrid. The Catalan club will rely on depth to maintain their position as Raphinha undergoes treatment in Barcelona.