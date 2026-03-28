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Miami Showdown: Sabalenka vs. Gauff in Epic Final Battle

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final, marking their 13th meeting. With a tied series at 6-6, both players are eager to claim victory. Sabalenka seeks to complete the 'Sunshine Double,' while Gauff aims for her first title at her hometown tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:09 IST
Miami Showdown: Sabalenka vs. Gauff in Epic Final Battle

The thrilling rivalry between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff reaches new heights as they prepare for a heated showdown in the Miami Open final. Scheduled for a 3 p.m. EDT start at Hard Rock Stadium, this WTA 1000 final marks their 13th meeting, with the series currently tied at 6-6.

Sabalenka, the top-seeded Belarusian, is eager to secure the 'Sunshine Double,' having already clinched victory in the Indian Wells tournament this March. Meanwhile, Gauff, a South Floridian known for her resilience, is competing in her first Miami Open final after years of falling short in her hometown tournament.

Gauff's determination to compete, even after a recent forearm injury, adds another layer of intensity to the match. Both players express mutual respect and excitement for what promises to be an unforgettable battle, as Sabalenka and Gauff once again clash for a prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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