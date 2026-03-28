Mitchell Starc Rebukes Criticism Over IPL 2026 Absence

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hit back at critics regarding his late arrival to IPL 2026, emphasising that his absence is a result of injury management rather than a lack of dedication to the Delhi Capitals.

Starc, who is yet to arrive in India, is currently recuperating from shoulder and elbow injuries sustained during the Australian summer.

The left-arm bowler has assured fans and the franchise of his commitment, despite the unavailability for initial matches, for which he has expressed regret and apology.