Mitchell Starc Rebukes Criticism Over IPL 2026 Absence
Mitchell Starc has addressed critics questioning his delayed arrival for IPL 2026, clarifying that his absence is due to injury management and not a lack of commitment to Delhi Capitals. Starc is rehabbing shoulder and elbow injuries, apologizes for missing opening matches, but assures commitment to the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hit back at critics regarding his late arrival to IPL 2026, emphasising that his absence is a result of injury management rather than a lack of dedication to the Delhi Capitals.
Starc, who is yet to arrive in India, is currently recuperating from shoulder and elbow injuries sustained during the Australian summer.
The left-arm bowler has assured fans and the franchise of his commitment, despite the unavailability for initial matches, for which he has expressed regret and apology.