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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tribute for Tragic Fans: Honoring with Jersey No. 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will honor fans who died in a stampede by wearing jersey No. 11 during practice and marking 11 stadium seats in their memory. The tragic event occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebration of their IPL triumph. The team faced criticism for poor event management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tribute for Tragic Fans: Honoring with Jersey No. 11
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru players will honor the memory of fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede last June by wearing jersey No. 11 during practice sessions on match days in the upcoming IPL season.

The moving tribute will also see 11 permanent seats marked at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, commemorating the supporters who died in the chaos during celebrations for the team's maiden IPL trophy win.

The team, which faced heavy criticism for lacking adequate security measures during the celebratory event, aims to remember the fans by incorporating these heartfelt gestures in their new season's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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