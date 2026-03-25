Thrilling Stats and Records: Unveiling F1 Suzuka Grand Prix Insights

The 40th Japanese Formula One Grand Prix is set to rev up excitement at Suzuka, a circuit renowned for its history and unique figure-of-eight design. The race, featuring 53 laps covering a total distance of 307.471km, begins at 0500 GMT (1400 local). With a rich history of victories, the Suzuka race provides a pivotal platform for top drivers in the championship.

Multiple Formula One champions have etched their names in Suzuka's prestigious records. Lewis Hamilton, with his five victories in Japan, and Max Verstappen, with four consecutive wins, illustrate the high stakes and fierce competition at the circuit. Verstappen's recent dominance, including pole positions and successive wins, underscores this circuit's challenge.

Red Bull and McLaren have made their mark in the Japanese races, with Red Bull clinching eight victories at Suzuka alone. The resurfacing of the track and use of strategic tire selections by Pirelli herald another riveting edition. As the championship heats up, the contest between top teams promises exhilarating action.

(With inputs from agencies.)