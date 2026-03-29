Devdutt Padikkal: The Aggressive Evolution of a Batting Star

Devdutt Padikkal stunned audiences with a remarkable performance during the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he hit a six off his first ball. Known for his usually measured approach, Padikkal displayed a newfound aggressive batting style.

Since 2024, Padikkal has demonstrated significant improvements, boasting impressive records in domestic tournaments including the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka coach Yere Goud credits his success to meticulous preparation and strategic plays tailored to different game phases.

Padikkal himself acknowledges the mental and technical changes he made with the help of his coaches, including Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik. His innings, which carried a strike rate over 300, drew praise from cricket legends like Virat Kohli, further cementing his place among India's promising cricket talents.