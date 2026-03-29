Strategic Mastery: Kohli's Calculated Chase in RCB's IPL Opener

In a highly anticipated IPL 2026 season opener, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli executed a calculated chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad, steering his team to victory with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls. Initially pacing himself, Kohli's strategy was intentional, designed to complement Devdutt Padikkal's explosive start, as noted by former RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar.

While RCB pursued SRH's challenging 202-run target, Padikkal's rapid 61 off 26 balls allowed Kohli the luxury to bide his time at the crease. Bangar emphasized that Kohli's deliberate pace enabled him to ramp up his strike rate when necessary, contributing to RCB's successful chase in just 15.4 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had earlier posted a competitive score of 201/9, bouncing back from early setbacks thanks to Ishan Kishan's 80 off 38 balls. However, Kohli's tactical innings, characterized by timely boundaries, secured RCB's high-scoring four-wicket win, marking one of the fastest chases in IPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)