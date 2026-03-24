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Pochettino Eyes Premier League Return Amid Coaching Rumors

Mauricio Pochettino, former Tottenham coach, expresses a desire to return to the Premier League. Linked to Tottenham's current coaching vacancy, Pochettino reflects on his past experiences in England and appreciates its competitive football culture. Currently leading the U.S. team, he looks forward to future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:07 IST
Pochettino Eyes Premier League Return Amid Coaching Rumors
Mauricio Pochettino
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his longing for a return to managing in the Premier League, according to his recent statements. At 54, the Argentine coach continues to be speculated as a potential candidate for the coaching vacancy at his former club, Tottenham Hotspur.

With Tottenham struggling to avoid relegation, the club is keen to find a stable managerial solution after sacking Thomas Frank. Pochettino's past accolades with the club, including guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019, have kept his name in the reckoning. His admiration for the English football culture was evident in his interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.

After parting with Tottenham in 2019, Pochettino later managed Paris St Germain but remained in demand with several top clubs expressing interest. Despite enjoying his stint in Paris, he revealed discussions with Tottenham earlier, which did not materialize. As the season progresses, Tottenham's current standing and performance under interim coach Igor Tudor remain a concern, possibly reigniting the call for Pochettino's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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