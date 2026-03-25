Arrest Made in Shocking Antisemitic Arson Attack in North London
British police have arrested two men linked to the arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north London. The incident, investigated by counter-terrorism officers, was described by the Prime Minister as a deeply shocking antisemitic attack, highlighting the severity of hate crimes in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the arson attack targeting four Jewish community ambulances in north London. The incident unfolded earlier this week.
The investigation is being spearheaded by counter-terrorism officers due to its grave nature, indicating a potential hate crime.
The Prime Minister expressed his concern, labeling the act as a 'deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack,' emphasizing the urgent need to address such crimes.
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- arson
- antisemitic
- attack
- Jewish
- ambulances
- London
- police
- arrest
- counter-terrorism
- hate crime
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