Arrests Made in Shocking North London Antisemitic Arson Attack

Police confirmed the arrest of two British men linked to a suspected antisemitic arson attack targeting four Jewish community ambulances in north London earlier this week.

Authorities had been investigating possible ties to Iran after the arrest of a dual Iranian-British and an Iranian national for allegedly spying on Jewish targets. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident as a 'deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack'.

Despite no injuries being reported, the suspects face charges of arson with intent to endanger life. Heightened police presence continues in north London amid ongoing investigations and rising concerns of antisemitism in Britain. Tehran refutes involvement accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)