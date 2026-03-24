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Rinku Singh Elevated to KKR Vice-Captaincy Ahead of IPL 2026

Rinku Singh has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026, supporting captain Ajinkya Rahane. This decision reflects the franchise's long-term leadership strategy, as Rinku has become a vital part of the team, celebrated for his remarkable journey and explosive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:29 IST
Rinku Singh Elevated to KKR Vice-Captaincy Ahead of IPL 2026
Rinku Singh
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The Kolkata Knight Riders have made a strategic move by appointing Rinku Singh as vice-captain for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, underscoring their long-term vision for leadership. Rinku will work closely with Ajinkya Rahane, who retains his position as team captain despite a lackluster performance in IPL 2025.

Rinku Singh's appointment was announced at the 'Knights Unplugged 3.0' event, with KKR CEO Venky Mysore and head coach Abhishek Nayar both expressing confidence in Rinku's evolving leadership skills. Recognized for his prowess on the field, Rinku's journey from an Rs 80 lakh recruit in 2018 to a Rs 13 crore retention is celebrated as one of IPL's most inspiring stories.

While KKR has revamped its squad, releasing stalwarts like Andre Russell, the leadership transition indicates a clear succession plan. Captain Rahane, who led KKR's scoring last season, emphasized staying positive amid challenges. The team is geared up for their season opener against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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