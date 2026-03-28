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Saba Azad's Battle with Cyclospora: A Story of Strength and Recovery

Actor Saba Azad revealed her struggle with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection, on social media. The illness caused significant weight loss and weakness. Despite the challenging situation, Azad thanked Hrithik Roshan for his support during this difficult time, urging others to be cautious with food hygiene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:47 IST
Saba Azad's Battle with Cyclospora: A Story of Strength and Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saba Azad recently turned to social media to share her ordeal with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a challenging parasitic infection. She posted a picture from her hospital bed, revealing the toll it has taken on her health, including a weight loss of over four kilograms in two weeks.

Despite the difficulties, Azad emphasized the importance of food hygiene, urging others to wash their vegetables thoroughly to prevent similar infections. She mentioned how the illness struck unexpectedly at her busiest time of the year, significantly affecting her physical strength.

Azad expressed gratitude to her partner, actor Hrithik Roshan, for his unwavering support and humor during these trying times. Fellow actors, including Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, and Ali Fazal, extended their well-wishes for her speedy recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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