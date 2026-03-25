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Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Inaction in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar criticizes the Maharashtra government for not initiating a criminal investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, despite allegations of conspiracy. An FIR was filed in Karnataka, intensifying demands for action in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:16 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Inaction in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar has raised questions about the Maharashtra government's inertia in the wake of the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She voiced concerns over the lack of a formal investigation, pointing out that Karnataka police have already responded to the incident with a complaint. The absence of similar action in Maharashtra has sparked public anxiety, she stated.

Rohit Pawar, a family member of the deceased, has consistently alleged a conspiracy behind the crash and criticized the Maharashtra government's reluctance to investigate. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Director General of Police has lodged an FIR in the case, underscoring the laxity on the part of Maharashtra authorities. With Ajit Pawar's longtime service to the community and his preference for a thorough probe into the accident, followers and legal experts find the lack of progress disconcerting.

In response to continuing public and political pressure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an urgent and thorough investigation. Fadnavis emphasized concerns regarding the aircraft's operation, maintenance, and the possibility of regulatory failings. With allegations of a powerful entity protecting the aircraft operator, VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, the controversy has only deepened, with calls for justice amplifying following meetings with significant political figures, including Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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