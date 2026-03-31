Gukesh Strategically Recalibrates for World Title Defense

World chess champion D Gukesh has announced a strategic reduction of his 2026 tournament schedule following a season of unsatisfactory performances. Choosing to play only two Grand Chess Tour events, Gukesh is prioritizing dedicated training for his upcoming world title defense.

The decision comes after a series of disappointing results, including early exits and low placements in major competitions. Gukesh, who defeated Ding Liren of China to win his world title in 2024, aims to regain his top form through focused preparation.

Chess enthusiasts are closely watching Gukesh's calculated pause, which could be pivotal as he awaits the winner of the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. The Grand Chess Tour organizers have supported his request to compete only in the European Rapid & Blitz events in Warsaw and Zagreb.

(With inputs from agencies.)