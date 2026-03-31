Ryan Williams Shines in Dream Debut for India
Ryan Williams, an Australian-born footballer, made a significant impact in his debut for India, scoring an early goal in a 2-1 victory against Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifiers. Despite being out of contention, India ended their campaign with a win, with Williams and Akash Mishra scoring for the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Australian-born footballer Ryan Williams made a sensational India debut, scoring within four minutes to contribute to India's 2-1 triumph over Hong Kong in an Asian Cup qualifier.
Akash Mishra added India's second goal in the 50th minute, marking his first international strike. Despite India's elimination from the competition, the victory marked a positive end to their campaign.
Williams, cleared to play for India after documentation formalities, has previously represented Australia at the youth level. His debut performance in Kochi was cheered on by a vibrant crowd.
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