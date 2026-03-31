Ryan Williams Shines in Dream Debut for India

Australian-born footballer Ryan Williams made a sensational India debut, scoring within four minutes to contribute to India's 2-1 triumph over Hong Kong in an Asian Cup qualifier.

Akash Mishra added India's second goal in the 50th minute, marking his first international strike. Despite India's elimination from the competition, the victory marked a positive end to their campaign.

Williams, cleared to play for India after documentation formalities, has previously represented Australia at the youth level. His debut performance in Kochi was cheered on by a vibrant crowd.