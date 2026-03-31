Tottenham Hotspur has announced Roberto De Zerbi as the club's new manager in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The veteran Italian coach, known for his innovative strategies at Brighton & Hove Albion, replaces Igor Tudor and faces a daunting challenge with only seven games left in the season.

De Zerbi previously enjoyed success at Brighton, leading them to a historic European qualification. His commitment to progressive playstyle promises fresh hope for Spurs. However, with the team precariously perched above the relegation zone, he acknowledges the urgency of the task at hand.

As Spurs prepare to face Sunderland, De Zerbi remains optimistic, stating, 'Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table.' Tottenham fans eagerly anticipate the impact of his leadership as the club seeks to build a future capable of sustained achievements.