Mumbai Cricket Association Launches High Performance Camp to Shape Future Stars

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has launched its High Performance Camp, directed by former India cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar. The initiative includes 25 elite players from both men's and women's categories, chosen for their consistent performances in BCCI tournaments.

This intensive three-week program intends to nurture emerging talents and solidify Mumbai's cricketing framework. Special skill-based training sessions will be provided by former India cricketers Nilesh Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe, aiming to hone specific skills within the game.

A comprehensive development program also forms part of the camp. This involves expert-led sessions by sports psychologists, nutritionists, financial planners, and sleep management professionals. Top performers could also earn a spot on an upcoming UK tour, with MCA president Ajinkya Naik highlighting the camp's significance in building a robust future for Mumbai cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)