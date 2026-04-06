Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket Association Launches High Performance Camp to Shape Future Stars

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) kicked off a High Performance Camp guided by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar. The three-week program targets 25 top male and female players, offering them advanced on-field training and expert-led development sessions, aiming to bolster Mumbai's emerging cricket talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:57 IST
Mumbai Cricket Association Launches High Performance Camp to Shape Future Stars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has launched its High Performance Camp, directed by former India cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar. The initiative includes 25 elite players from both men's and women's categories, chosen for their consistent performances in BCCI tournaments.

This intensive three-week program intends to nurture emerging talents and solidify Mumbai's cricketing framework. Special skill-based training sessions will be provided by former India cricketers Nilesh Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe, aiming to hone specific skills within the game.

A comprehensive development program also forms part of the camp. This involves expert-led sessions by sports psychologists, nutritionists, financial planners, and sleep management professionals. Top performers could also earn a spot on an upcoming UK tour, with MCA president Ajinkya Naik highlighting the camp's significance in building a robust future for Mumbai cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bhairon Marg Underpass Set for Completion by 2026

Delhi's Bhairon Marg Underpass Set for Completion by 2026

 India
2
Wall Street Rides Momentum as Middle East Tensions Simmer

Wall Street Rides Momentum as Middle East Tensions Simmer

 Global
3
Electricity Meter Scam: Two Arrested for Rs. 20 Lakh Fraud

Electricity Meter Scam: Two Arrested for Rs. 20 Lakh Fraud

 India
4
Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Blaze at Russian Oil Terminal

Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Blaze at Russian Oil Terminal

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026