Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

Courtney Lawes, the former England rugby captain, has announced his return from international retirement. Lawes, who previously retired after the 2023 World Cup, has signed a deal to join the Sale Sharks for the 2026-27 season.

The 37-year-old, who boasts an impressive 105 caps for his national side, expressed a keen desire to don the England jersey once more, provided his performance with Sale warrants it. Lawes hopes to display stellar form in the Premiership, potentially earning a recall from England coach Steve Borthwick.

Lawes recently completed two seasons with the French club Brive, having previously amassed nearly 300 appearances for Northampton Saints. Sale's rugby director, Alex Sanderson, lauds Lawes' impending arrival, highlighting the veteran's leadership and ambition as key assets. Lawes is driven to finish his career at the pinnacle of the sport with renewed vigor and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)