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Ganguly Advocates for Rinku Singh's Promotion Amidst KKR's Struggles

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly suggests promoting Rinku Singh in the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting order to improve their current performance in IPL 2026. Ganguly emphasizes Singh's talent and potential impact on the team. Additionally, Ganguly supports Mohammed Shami's potential return to the Indian cricket team due to his commendable performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:19 IST
Ganguly Advocates for Rinku Singh's Promotion Amidst KKR's Struggles
Sourav Ganguly
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) current IPL 2026 challenges, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has called for strategic changes in the team's batting order. Specifically, he suggests promoting vice-captain Rinku Singh to bolster their prospects, highlighting Singh's capabilities as crucial to revitalizing KKR's performance this season.

Ganguly also expresses support for fast bowler Mohammed Shami's return to the Indian national cricket team. Despite being out of favor with selectors, Ganguly praises Shami's impressive form, advocating for his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah in the national team. Shami's standout performances in domestic cricket bolster Ganguly's stance.

Amid these remarks, the Cricket Association of Bengal unveiled a new franchise for the Bengal Pro T20 League, supporting both men's and women's formats. Ganguly sees the growth in franchise leagues as pivotal for cricket's future, both regionally and globally, pointing to T20's rising popularity as a strategic avenue for expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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