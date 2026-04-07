Blazing Duet: Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi's Fiery Opening Ignites Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a dominant performance with the bat, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a total of 150 for 3 in a rain-shortened IPL encounter. Their partnership brought 82 in merely five overs, leaving the opposition bowlers scrambling for solutions.

Jaiswal, demonstrating a mix of elegance and aggression, reached an unbeaten 77, crushing 10 fours and four sixes. Sooryavanshi, matching his partner's ferocity, scored a quickfire 39, taking on star bowlers with visible ease. Their outstanding display made full use of the powerplay restrictions, setting the stage for a high-scoring innings.

While Mumbai Indians attempted to mount a comeback, they struggled to contain the aggressive onslaught, marginally succeeding as Allah Ghazanfar claimed two crucial wickets. However, Jaiswal's commanding presence at the crease ensured his team maintained momentum, finishing strong by reaching the 150-mark in the curtailed match.

(With inputs from agencies.)