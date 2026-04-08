Indian Chess Prodigy Divya Deshmukh Triumphs in Dramatic Turnaround

In a thrilling turnaround, Indian chess talent Divya Deshmukh secured a stunning win, converting an apparent draw into a decisive victory to seize a joint lead. Her success was one of the highlights of the tournament, which saw R Praggnanandhaa's title hopes dimming following a defeat against Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the eighth round.

Deshmukh's performance turned tables on Anna Muzychuk, the overnight leader, securing a joint lead alongside four others, including Kateryna Lagno and Zhu Jiner. Indian compatriot R Vaishali drew her match, also joining the top leaders with 4.5 points in the women's section.

In the Open section, Uzbek chess player Javokhir Sindarov extended his lead to an impressive 6.5 points after drawing with Andrey Esipenko. With just six rounds to go, Sindarov appears poised for victory in the USD 700,000 prize money tournament, positioning himself as a major contender against reigning world champion D. Gukesh.