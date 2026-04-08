Revamping the Race: Formula One's Engine Rule Overhaul

On Thursday, leading technical figures from Formula One will hold the first in a series of critical meetings to evaluate the sport's new engine regulations after three races. Energy management, lift-and-coast strategies, and super clipping are expected to dominate the discussions in London.

The meetings are set to unfold over several weeks, delaying any immediate resolutions or changes to the energy strategy. The hybrid power units, combining electric and combustion power, present new technical challenges that require careful assessment.

The discussions arrive at a pivotal moment, with scheduled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia canceled, providing a window for review. The FIA emphasizes the importance of data collection and analysis before considering potential adjustments, particularly around energy management. Insiders highlight the complexity of reaching a consensus amid varying interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)